Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: On the occasion of the International Day Against Nuclear Tests, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group today premiered Jadugoda, a stirring and thought-provoking short film that brings alive the struggles of tribal communities living around India's uranium mines. The film is now streaming globally on the Ultra Play OTT platform and Ultra Bollywood YouTube channel.

The film has already created waves on the international festival circuit, bagging the TATA - Best Short Fiction Award and the Samuel Lawrence Foundation Award for Best Young Filmmaker (Uranium) in 2024. It has also been showcased at renowned platforms such as Ecoproformance, Kaalimantan Indonesia, Kino Festival, Pune Short Film Festival, Signs Film Festival Kerala, and Stuttgart, among others.

Speaking about the release, Mr. Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO of Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, said "Jadugoda is a poignant reminder of how development often comes at an unseen human cost. At Ultra, we have always believed in supporting stories that not only entertain but also create meaningful conversations. Releasing the film on the International Day Against Nuclear Tests amplifies its message to a global audience, because cinema doesn't just entertain--it sparks dialogue, questions narratives, and gives voice to stories the world needs to hear."

Writer-Director Satish Munda added: "Having grown up in Ranchi, barely 150 km away from Jadugoda, I was familiar with the haunting stories of this land. Once known as the 'land of magic' for its lush forests, Jadugoda turned into what many locals call a man-made hell when uranium mining began fueling India's nuclear ambitions in the 90s. This uranium, the fodder for India's nuclear dream, has also silently destroyed generations of tribals. Our short film does not take a political stand -- instead, it seeks to spark dialogue around one vital question: is development truly possible without declination? Timed with a globally significant day, Jadugoda is more than just a short film -- it is a mirror held up to society, urging reflection on the true price of progress."

Rajat Agrawal, COO & Director-Producer, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, shared "Jadugoda stands as another milestone in Ultra's growing slate of thought-provoking projects, reaffirming its role in using cinema not just as entertainment, but as a catalyst for awareness and social impact. By making the film available to a global audience on this important day, we hope to inspire dialogue, empathy, and change."

Established in 1982, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group is one of India's leading film and home entertainment companies with an extensive library of over 2,500 titles across feature films, TV shows, documentaries, and regional cinema. Over the years, Ultra has diversified into content production, syndication, post-production services, digitization, restoration, and colorization of classic films.

The company has also ventured into the OTT space with a strong focus on regional Indian languages. It launched Ultra Jhakaas for exclusive Marathi content, emerging as an early dominant player in the segment. Alongside, Ultra has also introduced Ultra Play for Hindi-language movies and web series, and Ultra Gaane for music videos, expanding its reach across diverse audiences in India and abroad.

With a presence at major global film festivals and markets, and a vision to create meaningful as well as entertaining content, Ultra continues to be a frontrunner in shaping India's media and entertainment landscape.

