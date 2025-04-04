PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 4: Unimoni India was among the key exhibitors at the Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) 2025 in Chennai, participating alongside Tamil Nadu Travel Mart at India's largest travel trade show network. The event, held at the Chennai Trade Centre, brought together industry leaders, travel service providers, and tourism boards from across the country. During the event, Unimoni was presented with the Award of Excellence - Most Innovative Product, recognizing its contribution to the travel sector. The award was received by Mahesh K, Deputy Vice President & BD Head - Holidays; S Sahul Hameed, Deputy Vice President & BD Head - Travel & Holidays; and Dileep P, Vice President & Zonal Head - Tamil Nadu North, of Unimoni India.

TTF, India's largest and oldest Travel Trade Show series, serves as a crucial networking platform for the tourism industry, connecting businesses and stakeholders across key markets, including Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Hyderabad, Patna, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai. The recognition at this year's Chennai edition highlights the evolving trends in the industry and the growing emphasis on innovation in travel services. With a strong focus on business-to-business engagement, TTF 2025 facilitated discussions on emerging travel trends, consumer demands, and technological advancements in the sector.

The Future of Travel Planning

PLAN A TRIP, an AI-driven travel planner by Unimoni, reflects Unimoni's understanding of evolving traveler expectations. The platform utilizes cutting-edge artificial intelligence to analyze individual preferences, interests, and budgets, offering highly personalized travel plans. Whether a traveler seeks an adventurous escape, a cultural expedition, or a relaxing retreat, PLAN A TRIP ensures a seamless experience tailored to their specific needs.

PLAN A TRIP creates personalized itineraries based on travelers' preferences, including destination, duration, and interests, to ensure a tailored experience. The platform curates custom experiences by integrating sightseeing, guided tours, and dining recommendations, all while using up-to-date information. Users can book flights, local transportation, and accommodations--all within a single interface--eliminating the need to navigate multiple platforms.

AI-driven recommendations, seasonal trends, and traveler reviews help users discover must-visit attractions, hidden gems, and top-rated dining spots. From entering preferences to receiving AI-generated suggestions, users benefit from dynamic pricing updates and an easy booking process. Unimoni also offers 24/7 customer support for post-booking assistance, streamlining the entire experience.

Unimoni's Recognition at TTF 2025

Unimoni's presence at TTF 2025 Chennai underscored its role as an industry innovator. Along with Plan A Trip, Unimoni also provides a range of forex and travel solutions, including Outward Remittance, Foreign Exchange, Forex Travel Cards, Visa and Passport Assistance, Flight Ticket Booking, Accommodation Booking, Domestic and International Travel Packages, Document Attestations and more. With this award, Unimoni strengthens its position in the travel sector, catering to the evolving expectations of modern travelers.

