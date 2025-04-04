'Test' Movie Review: One thing I couldn’t help but notice about producer S Sashikanth’s directorial debut Test is that it challenges you to find a lead character to root for. One of the protagonists is presented as a manipulative egoist in the first half, while the other two leads are struggling financially to fulfil their goals. But in the second half, the film flips the script, nudging you to sympathise with the egoist over the desperates. It’s an interesting attempt to play in the morally grey areas of humanity, but Test stays on a sticky wicket long enough that the final result feels like a bit of a let-down. ‘Test’ Teaser: R Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine Unite for Netflix’s Gripping Cricket Drama.

Arjun (Siddharth) is a senior player in the Indian cricket team, struggling with form for a couple of seasons. With critics, his captain and the board urging him to retire before a crucial India-Pakistan Test match in Chennai - his home ground - Arjun is desperate to prove he still belongs. He’s also kind of a jerk of a father to his young son Adi (Lirish Rahav), though to be fair, the kid is just as annoying. I mean, when your dad’s down, maybe don’t ask him why he’s failing on the field (unless, of course, it’s to set up a redemption arc for the climax).

Watch the Trailer of 'Test':

On the other end of the social spectrum are Saravanan (R Madhavan) and Kumudha (Nayanthara), a married couple facing serious challenges. Saravanan, an MIT scientist (who surely saw Swades one too many times) is trying to launch a water-powered engine but is running out of money and owes a local criminal. Kumudha, unaware of his financial mess, is desperately trying to have a child via IVF and needs five lakhs for the procedure. She also happens to be a fan of Arjun and was once acquainted with him - his son studies at her school.

There’s also a match-fixing racket that ties all three characters together.

‘Test’ Movie Review - Decently, If Longish, First Half

The first half, while a bit long-winded, does a good enough job setting up these characters and their conflicts, and how they inevitably collide. Arjun is shown to be single-minded about his cricket comeback, willing to manipulate people and circumstances to get his way. Saravanan’s frustration feels real, and Kumudha’s desperation, while occasionally dialled up too high (like when she hurls a plate in anger while watching TV), is still within understandable bounds. Madhavan and Nayanthara's lovely chemistry makes these portions immensely watchable as well. Why haven't we seen them in more movies together as a pair?

A Still From Test Trailer

That said, some parts feel like drama for drama’s sake. I didn’t understand why Kumudha faced trouble at work for stopping a kid from being beaten or for dropping him home. Surely, saying he’s a family friend would have cooled things down. The first meeting between Arjun, Saravanan, and Kumudha is decent with the men displaying their egos that come to play later.

Once the match-fixing subplot kicked in and the film synced its timeline with the five-day Test match, I was genuinely curious to see how the characters’ fates would be shaped by the match - and why Arjun’s career-defining moment would intersect with Saravanan and Kumudha’s struggles.

‘Test’ Movie Review - A Weaker Second Half

Strangely, that’s when the film starts losing its grip. What begins as a drama turns into a thriller. Saravanan gains leverage over Arjun and manipulates him into following orders during the match. Kumudha initially protests, but the lure of IVF money makes her a reluctant accomplice. The couple even shares an intimate moment while watching their scheme play out—a dark turn, but not entirely uninteresting.

A Still From Test Trailer

Unfortunately, Test doesn’t support this shift with smart writing. Saravanan’s transition from a frustrated genius to a sociopathic criminal (with head jerks and all) feels jarring. Madhavan does his best to show both sides, but it comes off more like the writers needed a villain and shoved him into the role instead of trying to depict him as someone who is compelled to do crime to save his skin in the game (it would have made him more sympathetic). The film never explains his endgame - what’s his plan to dodge kidnapping charges, considering the kid has seen him? Or the wrath of the match-fixing syndicate? And why let his reluctant friend leave the house mid-crime?

He’s written as both a criminal mastermind and a reckless amateur, and that contradiction doesn’t work. ‘Hisaab Barabar’ Movie Review: An Earnest R Madhavan Can’t Salvage This Well-Intentioned but Bumbling Social Dramedy.

Kumudha’s character, too, suffers from inconsistency. The script can’t decide to show her as morally compromised or a reluctant participant finally drawing a line. Nayanthara, however, is excellent, especially in a heated confrontation with Saravanan that shifts the tone of the film. But unfortunately, the scenes began to get repetitive between them, and I wished Arjun was playing a 20:20 match instead of a test so that it would be over soon.

A Still From Test Trailer

As for Arjun, he’s stuck juggling whether to play the match for himself, for the nation, or for his son. There’s a scene where he tells his coach there's no real difference between playing for personal glory or national pride—and unfortunately, that muddled sentiment lingers throughout. His motivations stay frustratingly vague, and even when his son's life hangs in the balance, his redemptive arc never quite lands.

In fact, Arjun is far more compelling when grappling with the internal dilemma of holding on to his place in the team for personal reasons versus stepping aside for the greater good. But throw in the protective father angle, and the character starts to feel overburdened. It also doesn’t help that Siddharth plays him with such detachment, making it hard to root for him, even in the film’s most emotional moments.

A Still From Test Trailer

Meera Jasmine, who plays his wife, is fine, though her character’s parental instincts are oddly lax. Your child's too young, and you're not picking him up from school or arranging someone to do so on time? This is a top cricketer’s family, not some random household. It's like you are inviting criminals to kidnap your child.

The cricket match itself is well-shot. Thankfully, the match avoids jingoistic overkill despite the India-Pakistan setting. That said, someone please calm the commentators down - this is a Test match, not the IPL. A batsman leaving a delivery is not cause for any dramatic excitement.

‘Test’ Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Test feels like a film that starts off knowing the game it's playing but loses its footing just when the stakes get interesting. It sets up strong characters with messy, relatable flaws and ethics and then fumbles the payoff by forcing them into increasingly unconvincing plot turns. There’s ambition and potential here, but the execution never quite hits the sweet spot. Test is streaming on Netflix.

Rating: 2.0

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2025 02:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).