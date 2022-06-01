Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 1 (ANI/PNN): Union minister of state for textiles Darshanaben Jardosh launched a special drive to resolve pending subsidy claims under the Technology Upgradation Fund Scheme (TUFS) in Surat on Monday.

The two-day special drive was organised at Manmade Textiles Research Association (MANTRA). Officials from the Textile Commissionerate looked into the pending subsidy claims of textile units and approved the eligible claims on the spot.

"The special drive aims to resolve the pending subsidy claims made under the TUF scheme. I am confident that the subsidy applicants will make the most of the drive and get their issues addressed," the minister said at the inauguration of the drive.

She also clarified that the subsidy claims were pending in cases where the industrial unit had not submitted the requisite documents or had not shown interest in the inspection of their units.

Prior to the inauguration, the minister visited the various machinery and equipment available at MANTRA, especially those related to technical textiles, and appreciated the organisation for its contribution to research and development in the textile industry. She urged MANTRA President Rajnikant Bachkaniwala, Vice President Jayvadan Bodawala, and council members to publicise the organisation's work so that more people could benefit from it. Deputy director-general Ushaben Pol and additional textile commissioner SP Verma accompanied her.

Separately, deputy director-general Ushaben Pol and additional textile commissioner SP Verma visited the Powerloom Service Centre (PSC) in Pandesara, Surat, on Wednesday and interacted with 20 students enrolled in a study course in technical textiles. They spoke about the immense opportunities in the field of technical textiles.

MANTRA's 2-month course covers all 12 segments of technical textiles and non-woven technology, coating and lamination technology, among others. The course commenced on April 11. The students got the opportunity to visit leading technical textiles manufacturers in Dahej, Vapi, Valsad, Pardi, Kosamba, and elsewhere as a part of industry exposure.

For more information, visit https://mantrasurat.org/

