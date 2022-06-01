The Central government had announced a hike in Dearness Allowance in January 2022. Since April 1, 2022, government employees have been receiving salaries according to the 7th pay commission.However, Soon after the announcement of hike in Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) in January this year as per the 7th Pay Commission, rumours related to the implementation of 8th pay commission started making round. There is a new update.

All the rumours related to the 8th Pay Commission are likely false and baseless as there is no such official hint or report to back the claims. The 8th Pay Commission will, most likely, never be implemented. The government is working on doing away with the pay commissions in toto. Now, the central government is planning to give increments to their employees on the basis of their performance, akin to the rules in the private sector.

In 2016, the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had said that the government must focus on their employees and not only on the pay commissions. He had made the statement during a speech in the Parliament. 7th Pay Commission: Uttarakhand Hikes Dearness Allowance For Government Employees by 3%

The reports have also emerged that have stated that now the route of 'Automatic Pay Revision' will be applicable. The government, however, has not verified, any such claims yet. 7th Pay Commission Latest Update: Centre Likely To Hike Dearness Allowance to 38% for Government Employees

The Dearness Allowance (DA Hike) is revised for the central government employees twice a year. This year, the latest revision is scheduled to take place in July. Last time, it was revised in January 2022.

