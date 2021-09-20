Bengaluru [India], September 20 (ANI/PR Newswire): Chancellor of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) Dr. Chenraj Roychand briefed Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, on the preparedness for Khelo India University Games 2021.

Preparations are in full swing at JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), the official host of the Khelo India University Games 2021. Dr. Chenraj Roychand, Chancellor- JAIN (Deemed-to-be University), on September 5th, 2021, called upon Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, and briefed him about the preparations that are underway. Director-General of Sports Authority of India (SAI), Sandeep Pradhan, and Smt. Ritu Pathik, Regional Director of SAI, was also present on the occasion.

Also Read | Pooria Putak Announced the Release of His New Album.

During the conversation, Dr. Chenraj Roychand expressed his gratitude to the Govt. of Karnataka and the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports for extending full support to the University to ensure effective planning and preparation for KIUG 2021.

"I also thank the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), National Sports Federations (NSFs) and the regional office of Sports Authority of India for being the pillar of strength and guiding us every step of the way."

Also Read | Stationhead: A Social Media Melting Pot of Artists, Creators, and Fandoms is Quickly Becoming the Future of Radio.

Adding to it, he shared the University's vision to see increased participation of India in various sports categories at both national and international level events and said the University is committed to making this dream come true.

Union Minister was delighted to know that Olympians Aditi Ashok and Srihari Nataraj, who represented India in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics 2020, are students of JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) and applauded the University for fostering sports talent and producing some of the most celebrated sports personalities India has today.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)