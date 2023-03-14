Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 14 (ANI): The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday presented its Economic Survey Report for 2022 -23 in the Assembly.

In the economic survey report prepared by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, the details of the progress of various departments along with the statistics related to the economy of the state were provided.

The annual document is prepared every year and presented in the Budget Session before the State Legislature.

The document showed the state's share in central taxes is estimated at Rs 9,130.16 crore in the year 2022-23 (budget estimate).

Accordingly, the state's per capita income (provisional) in the year 2020-21 has been estimated at Rs 185,761, while in the year 2021-22 it is estimated at Rs 205,840.

The Economy Survey also typically gives some idea about the tone and texture of the actual Budget for 2023-24, which is typically presented a day before Budget day. (ANI)

