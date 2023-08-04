BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], August 4: Vehere, a leading cybersecurity company specializing in network security, is delighted to announce the appointment of Nirbhaya Kishore Mishra as its Director of Corporate Development. With over 25 years of rich and diverse experience across various industries, Nirbhaya brings a wealth of expertise and knowledge to his new role, which encompasses investment banking, corporate finance, and consulting.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14 Contestant, Nikki Tamboli’s XXX-tra Hot Pictures to Check Out Right Away.

Prior to joining Vehere, Nirbhaya Mishra held key positions at prestigious organizations, showcasing his exceptional leadership skills and business acumen. He was associated with NECO Group of Industries, IndCap Financial Services (Senior Analyst, Northern India Operations). Furthermore, Nirbhaya had a successful tenure at KIPCO Group, where he was in the India Advisory for business operations in Kuwait. For the last 11 years, Nirbhaya has been working independently and has served as a Board Member and Management Consultant for many reputable companies.

Commenting on his new role, Nirbhaya said, "It is indeed an exciting opportunity to be a part of Vehere's meteoric journey. I eagerly anticipate leading strategic initiatives, fostering crucial partnerships, and capitalizing on emerging opportunities to drive the company's growth trajectory in a positive direction."

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi-Modi Surname Case: Celebrations Breaks Out in Wayanad After Supreme Court Stays Congress Leader’s Conviction (Watch Video).

Vehere's Co-founder Praveen Jaiswal expressed enthusiasm regarding the appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Nirbhaya Mishra as our Director of Corporate Development. With his impressive track record and diverse expertise, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in guiding Vehere towards new heights. We look forward to leveraging his skills and experience to shape a successful future for our company."

Nirbhaya is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), and he earned an MBA from the ICFAI Business School, Bangalore. He also has a Post-Graduate Diploma degree in Computer Science from the JK Institute of Applied Science, University of Allahabad.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)