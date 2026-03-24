BusinessWire India

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 24: Venster School of Excellence recently held a Faculty Skills Enrichment Conclave in Coimbatore, bringing together educators, industry professionals, and technology experts to discuss how academic institutions can better prepare students for the evolving job market. The event provided a platform for meaningful interaction between faculty members and professionals from technology-driven industries.

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The conclave focused on helping educators understand industry expectations and guiding students toward careers requiring both technical knowledge and practical skills. Faculty from several colleges participated, along with chief guests actively working in technology businesses and industry sectors.

Educationist JP Gandhi noted, "The global employment landscape is changing rapidly, driven by economic uncertainties, technological disruption, and the rise of artificial intelligence. Organisations across the world are restructuring and redefining skill requirements in response to digital transformation." He further added, "In this challenging environment, institutions must actively partner with leading skill developers like VENSTER to transform students into industry-ready and employable professionals."

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Managing Director of Haribhavanam Hotels, Mr. Balachandar Raju, said at the conclave, "We implemented technology in our KOT systems over a decade ago after I witnessed its effectiveness in overseas restaurants. That experience made me clearly understand the importance of technology in the hospitality industry.

Students today must equip themselves with these skills without excuses. There is a common misconception that technology is not essential for hotels, but in the modern era, it has significantly simplified operations and enhanced efficiency across the food business."

Educationist Shandhip Sabapathy shared an inspiring and thought-provoking story that deeply resonated with the participants. His narrative centred on hope and resilience in the midst of a challenging recessionary environment, where companies are increasingly restructuring, downsizing unskilled resources, and adopting artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency.

Experts noted that while traditional roles are evolving, opportunities are growing in data analytics, data science, and business analytics. This has increased demand for skilled professionals, leading students to pursue programmes such as a data analytics course in Coimbatore, a data analyst course with placement, and data science training in Coimbatore. Chief guests shared insights on the use of technology tools, analytics platforms, and enterprise systems in real-world operations, helping faculty align teaching with industry practices.

Chief guests shared insights on the use of technology tools, analytics platforms, and enterprise systems in real-world operations, helping faculty align teaching with industry practices. Participants also highlighted increasing relevance of programmes like software courses in Coimbatore, business analytics courses in Coimbatore, and business analyst courses with placement.

The conclave emphasised practical learning through live project training, internships, and mock interview preparation. Experts stressed that beyond technical skills, employers value communication, problem-solving, teamwork, and adaptability, prompting institutions to increasingly integrate soft skill development with technical training.

The conclave also highlighted the role of Venster School of Excellence, which has been actively engaged in skill development and training in Coimbatore for over a decade, collaborating with colleges and institutions to deliver career-focused programmes.

Recognised as a growing IT training institute in Coimbatore, the organisation offers specialised programmes including data analytics training under the data science course with placement and business analyst training, designed to combine classroom learning with practical exposure. The institute provides training for commerce students through courses such as the Tally course and Zoho Books training, enabling proficiency in widely used accounting and enterprise tools.

The organisation offers specialised management upskilling programmes for IT professionals, enabling career advancement in a rapidly evolving technology landscape. With flexible weekend and fast-track batches, it equips professionals with industry-relevant skills through practical, expert-led training.

Through these initiatives, students gain practical knowledge for careers in finance, business operations analytics, and technology roles, supported by mock interviews, resume preparation and career guidance programmes. Over the years, the institute has contributed to skill enrichment across technical and non-technical areas, including coding, data analysis, business analytics and professional communication.

Chief Guest Mr. Ambi Moorthy, startup mentor, highlighted the success stories of emerging young startups in recent times and noted that the VENSTER-led incubation centres in and around Coimbatore have consistently nurtured and contributed a significant number of successful young entrepreneurs to society.

Participants noted that such conclaves strengthen academia-industry collaboration, enabling educators to better align teaching with real-world requirements. With increasing adoption of digital technologies, demand for analytics and business intelligence skills is expected to grow, making programmes such as a data science course, a data analytics course with placement and a business analyst course increasingly significant.

The conclave concluded by emphasising the importance of continued collaboration to build a future-ready education ecosystem.

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