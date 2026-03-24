Mumbai, March 24: Spotify has initiated a new wave of staff reductions within its podcasting operations, specifically impacting its subsidiary The Ringer and Spotify Studios. According to reports from Variety, approximately 15 employees, representing roughly 3 % of the podcasting team, were let go on Monday as part of a restructuring effort aimed at increasing operational efficiency.

The layoffs affected several long standing staff members, including Andrew Gruttadaro, who managed special projects at The Ringer for nine years, and staff writer Miles Surrey. In addition to the headcount reduction, the company has reportedly cancelled the sports focused podcast "New York, New York With John Jastremski" as it continues to refine its content slate. Tech Layoffs 2026: Over 45,000 Roles Have Been Cut by Companies Globally; Hiring Slow.

Spotify Layoffs, Cost Cutting and Faster Production

Sources familiar with the internal changes suggest that the current move is less about broad cost cutting and more about improving collaboration between teams and accelerating production processes. By streamlining the workforce, Spotify aims to foster a more agile environment for its remaining podcasting units.

While a spokesperson for the streaming giant stated that "Spotify does not comment on staffing shifts", the company reportedly remains committed to the podcasting sector. Moving forward, investment is expected to pivot towards video integrated podcasts and diversified content formats rather than traditional audio only programming.

History of Spotify Layoffs

This latest round of job cuts follows a series of workforce reductions that have defined Spotify's podcast strategy over the last few years. In June 2025, the company eliminated 15 roles, and in 2023, it cut approximately 200 positions. These smaller, targeted layoffs contrast with the large global reduction between late 2023 and early 2024, which saw 1,500 employees, or 17 % of its total workforce, let go.

The Ringer, founded by Bill Simmons, was acquired by Spotify in 2020 for approximately USD 250 million. The acquisition was a cornerstone of Spotify's aggressive multi billion dollar push into the podcasting space, which included the high profile purchases of Gimlet Media and Parcast.

The departure of veteran writers and the cancellation of specific shows indicate a narrower focus for The Ringer's future output. Affected staff members took to social media to reflect on their tenures, with Surrey noting he had written more articles than any other contributor in the site's history during his eight and a half year stay. Meta Layoffs Could Trigger Industry-Wide Panic and Strategic Shifts, Analyst Suggests.

Despite these departures, Spotify's broader podcasting business continues to experiment with new revenue models and platform exclusive features. The company is reportedly seeking to balance the high costs of original content with the need for sustainable, scalable growth in a maturing digital media market.