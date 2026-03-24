Zinedine Zidane is set to become the next head coach of the French national team, according to reports from ESPN. The 53-year-old has reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the French Football Federation (FFF) to succeed the long-serving Didier Deschamps. Iran Stands Firm on US Travel Ban for FIFA World Cup 2026 After Withdrawing Boycott Threat.

The deal, which sources suggest has been in development for several months, would see Zidane take charge of Les Bleus immediately following the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This move marks Zidane's first managerial role since he departed Real Madrid in May 2021.

The Succession Plan

While Didier Deschamps remains under contract through the upcoming World Cup, the FFF has moved to secure a successor to ensure a stable transition. Deschamps, who has been in the role since 2012, led France to World Cup glory in 2018 and a second consecutive final in 2022.

However, speculation regarding his future has persisted, and the agreement with Zidane signals the end of an era for French football. According to ESPN sources, Zidane had previously turned down several lucrative offers from elite European clubs, including Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, specifically to wait for the national team vacancy. Unprecedented Demand FIFA Receives Over 500 Million Football World Cup 2026 Ticket Requests.

A Return to the Global Stage

Zidane’s managerial record remains one of the most distinguished in modern football. During his two spells at Real Madrid, he achieved unprecedented success, most notably becoming the only manager to win three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles (2016, 2017, and 2018).

Beyond his tactical acumen, Zidane’s status as a national icon in France is expected to be a significant asset. As a player, he was the architect of France's 1998 World Cup win and their Euro 2000 triumph. His appointment is viewed by many within the FFF as a natural progression that will maintain the high standards established during the Deschamps tenure.

Impact on the French Squad

The news of Zidane’s impending arrival is expected to have a positive impact on the current squad, many of whom have cited him as a primary influence. Key figures such as Kylian Mbappé and Eduardo Camavinga have previously expressed their admiration for the former midfielder.

For Zidane, the challenge will be to manage a golden generation of French talent that continues to produce world-class players at an exceptional rate. His primary objective will be to prepare the side for the 2028 European Championship, a trophy that has eluded France since his playing days.

Neither the FFF nor Zidane’s representatives have issued an official public comment, following the standard protocol of respecting the incumbent manager's position ahead of a major tournament.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2026 01:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).