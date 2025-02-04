PNN

New Delhi [India], February 4: The Union Budget's emphasis on infrastructure development, sustainable energy, and urban planning is a significant step towards India's growth and self-reliance. In terms of broader infrastructure development, the budget allocates Rs.1.5 trillion in 50-year interest-free loans to states for capital expenditure, encouraging investments in infrastructure projects - which will bolster economic growth and create more jobs along with improving urban transport and movement of goods. Furthermore, an asset monetization plan for 2025-30 aims to generate Rs10 trillion to fund new projects, thereby accelerating infrastructure growth across the country.

Shivdutt Das, Managing Director, Vishwa Samudra Holdings Pvt. Ltd. said,

"The increased allocation for maritime development, urban development and UDAN will give a much-needed boost to our industry, enabling us to create more jobs, drive economic growth, and build a stronger, more resilient India for future generations. With infrastructure companies spending more on capex, the spurt will growth will be in the first half followed by a staggered growth in the remaining half."

The Union Budget 2025-26 not only reaffirms India's commitment to world-class infrastructure development, but would make it a leader in Asia and even match China's growth, setting the stage for accelerated economic growth quarter after quarter. The significant capital outlay, strategic asset monetization, and focus on sustainable urbanization create a robust foundation for transformative projects. With increased investments in transportation, logistics, and digital infrastructure, we see immense opportunities for innovation, job creation, and long-term economic resilience. This budget is a strong signal to global investors that India is ready to lead the next phase of infrastructure expansion and modernization.

Vishwa Samudra Group under its philanthropy arm, the Chinta Sasidhar Foundation has been doing phenomenal work in Ayurveda, Education for Under-privileged Children and Creating an Economy for Bulls. Nandha Gokulam is a unique effort of the group to save the bulls which not only works in conserving the indigenous breeds, but also does continuous research on this field to create economic value and inspiration for farmers to keep the bulls. Nandha Gokulam Life School today is a home for 150 primary students. Priyadarshini has been relentlessly working on this dream project over the years.

The group with its international operations now has its footprints in the Middle East, Europe and South America. Recently covered by one of the top international publications as a Hidden Gem, Vishwa Samudra believes in deriving its brand inspiration - silent strength, from the sea.

