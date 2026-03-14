Where Books Open Their Arms: 23rd Dilli Boi Mela Returns to New Delhi with Literature, Music and Conversations

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 14: Why a Book Fair, in an age of screens and speed?

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Because books are where conversations deepen, memories gather, and cultures continue to breathe. A book fair is not merely a marketplace of printed pages. It is a meeting ground of minds, a celebration of language, and a living festival of ideas.

It is with this spirit that the Bengal Association presents the 23rd edition of Dilli Boi Mela, from 19th to 22nd March at the Raisina Bengali School Grounds, New Delhi. Over the years, Dilli Boi Mela has grown into one of the capital's most beloved cultural gatherings, bringing together literature, music, thought, food, enterprise, and community in a uniquely warm and welcoming atmosphere.

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At the heart of this year's mela is a charming new presence, its official mascot, Book Ey Aay Mama. Selected after careful consideration of numerous creative submissions by distinguished members of the art and design community, Book Ey Aay Mama is both playful and symbolic. Designed as a book spine with open, welcoming arms, the mascot embodies the spirit of the fair itself--inviting readers, thinkers, dreamers, and wanderers to step in, explore, and belong. It stands as a reminder that books do not merely sit on shelves; they open their arms to the world.

For four days, the mela grounds will transform into a vibrant cultural landscape where literature meets dialogue and creativity meets celebration.

A Rich Literary Landscape

Leading publishers and independent presses from across India will bring a diverse collection of books in Bengali, English, Hindi, and other languages. From classics and contemporary literature to children's books, poetry, translations, and rare finds, the fair offers something for every reader.

Conversations that Matter

Thought-provoking discussions and literary sessions will feature noted writers, scholars, and cultural voices. This year's conversations will also engage with contemporary themes, including the evolving relationship between literature and Artificial Intelligence, opening new dialogues between technology and creativity.

The Youth Zone

Recognising that the future of literature lies with young readers and creators, a dedicated Youth Zone will provide an interactive space for students and young thinkers. Through discussions, creative exchanges, and mentorship interactions, it will become a lively forum for ideas, aspirations, and intellectual curiosity.

College Choir Competition

One of the most anticipated highlights of this year's mela will be the College Choir Competition, bringing together spirited young voices from institutions across Delhi. Music, harmony, and youthful energy will fill the evening air, transforming the mela stage into a celebration of collective creativity.

Culture Beyond Pages

True to the Bengali tradition of adda, art and cultural expression, the fair will also host performances, readings, and cultural presentations that celebrate the rich artistic heritage of Bengal while embracing the cosmopolitan character of Delhi.

Community, Cuisine, and Conversation

Beyond books and discussions, visitors will find themselves drawn into the familiar warmth of a Bengali cultural gathering, where conversations flow easily, friendships are renewed, and the aroma of beloved Bengali delicacies adds to the festive atmosphere.

Over the years, Dilli Boi Mela has become more than an event. It is a space where generations meet, where young readers discover their first beloved books, and where literature continues to build bridges across languages and communities.

This year's edition continues that journey with new ideas, new voices, and new energy while remaining rooted in the enduring belief that books bring people together in ways nothing else quite can.

As the welcoming arms of Book Ey Aay Mama open wide at the entrance of the fair, they extend a simple invitation to the city:

Come for the books.

Stay for the conversations. Carry home a story.

Readers, students, families, and lovers of literature across Delhi-NCR are warmly invited to be part of this celebration of books, culture, and community.

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