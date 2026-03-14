Mumbai, March 14: The Bhartiya Janata Party leader and former Rajya Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya shared a video showing a group of individuals offering Namaz at the Malad railway station in Mumbai. Kirit Somaiya further said that he will be visiting Malad railway station at 5 pm today, March 14.

The video, which surfaced on Saturday, March 14, depicts several men performing prayers on a crowded platform, obstructing a portion of the passenger walkway. According to India TV report, Kirit Somaiya has officially filed a complaint with the railway authorities and Mumbai Police, demanding immediate action against those responsible for using public infrastructure for religious purposes. Mumbai Airport Namaz Row: Bombay HC Directs State to Find Alternate Prayer Site Near CSMIA.

Kirit Somaiya Shares Video of Namaz at Malad Railway Station

NAMAJ on Malad ( Mumbai) Railway Station. I will be visiting Malad Station today 5pm@BJP4India @Dev_Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/g8I5XbrvEc — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) March 14, 2026

The incident occurred during peak transit hours, leading to mixed reactions from commuters and digital observers. While some residents expressed concern over the obstruction of public space and potential safety hazards in high-traffic railway zones, others have pointed to the need for designated spaces or sensitivity. However, the Western Railway and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have taken cognizance of the viral clip, initiating an internal probe to determine the exact time of the incident and whether any station protocols were violated.

Political Reaction and Official Complaint

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was among the first to react to the viral footage, taking to social media to share his formal complaint. He argued that railway platforms are meant for passenger movement and that such activities pose a significant security risk in a city that has previously seen threats to its transport network. Somaiya has called for the Government Railway Police (GRP) to identify the individuals in the video using CCTV footage. Uttarakhand: Muslim Elderly Man Assaulted After Offering Namaz Near Temple, Forced to Chant Religious Slogans (Watch Video).

"Public places like railway stations are governed by specific rules and regulations to ensure the safety of millions of commuters," a spokesperson for the BJP stated. "The use of these spaces for religious activities without permission is a violation that requires a strict administrative response."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).