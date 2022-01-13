Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): The share price of Wipro tumbled nearly 6 per cent on Thursday a day after the company announced its third-quarter results for the current financial year.

Trading in Wipro share started sharply down at Rs 662.10 against the previous day's close at Rs 691.35 at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

At around 1.05 pm, Wipro was trading at Rs 652.40, which is 5.63 per cent lower from its previous day's close.

Wipro share price tumbled to a low of Rs 648 in the intra-day.

Wipro has witnessed selling pressure at the stock exchanges a day after it reported Rs 2,969 crore profit for the third quarter of the current financial year, which is only a tad higher from Rs 2,968 crore net profit recorded during the same quarter of last year. (ANI)

