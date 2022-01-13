Pedri has reacted to Barcelona's 3-2 defeat against Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup 2021-22. He said that it hurts to lose against Real Madrid but will leave the ground with his head held high. Pedri took to social media and lauded the team's efforts.

Check out the post below:

Hemos competido hasta el final. Nos vamos dolidos pero con la cabeza alta. Tenía muchísimas ganas de volver a jugar y disfrutar con el equipo, que estoy seguro que pronto va a dar muchas alegrías 💙❤️#FCBarcelona #Supercopa pic.twitter.com/t0c0Vg6hpq — Pedri González (@Pedri) January 12, 2022

