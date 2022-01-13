West Indies and Ireland will face off against each other in the 2nd ODI match of the three-game series. The clash was initially postponed but will now be played at the Sabina Park Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on January 13, 2021 (Thursday) as both teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for West Indies vs Ireland, 2nd ODI 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. West Indies vs Ireland 2022 ODI Matches Rescheduled, T20I Cancelled After 5 Test Positive for COVID-19.

West Indies came out on top in a close first encounter between the teams, edging past Ireland by just 24 runs. Kieron Pollard will hope for a much easier outing this time around and hope that his side can replicate the result to claim the series. Meanwhile, Andrew Balbirnie will aim for a similar performance from his team and hope that his side can get over the line to get back on level terms.

When Is West Indies vs Ireland, 2nd ODI 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 2nd ODI between West Indies and Ireland will be played at the Sabina Park Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica on January 13, 2021 (Thursday). The match has a scheduled start time of 08:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch West Indies vs Ireland, 2nd ODI 2022 Live Telecast on TV?

Unfortunately, there are no official broadcasters of Ireland tour of West Indies in India hence fans will not be able to watch the West Indies vs Ireland, 2nd ODI 2022 live telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of West Indies vs Ireland, 2nd ODI 2022?

FanCode have the broadcasting rights for the Ireland tour of West Indies in India and will be streaming the game live on its platforms. Fans can tune into the FanCode app and website and will need to pay a nominal fee to watch live streaming of West Indies vs Ireland, 2nd ODI 2022.

