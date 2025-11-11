VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 11: The World Memory Championship 2025 was held in Mumbai, India, from 7th to 9th November 2025, marking three days of intense mental challenges and remarkable feats of human memory. The prestigious global event brought together 212 contestants representing 10 countries, competing across 14 demanding disciplines designed to test the limits of memory, concentration, and endurance.

Participants were grouped into four age categories, yet all competed under the same set of disciplines--ensuring a fair and standardized challenge across levels. The atmosphere throughout the championship was electric, filled with focus, determination, and celebration of cognitive excellence.

At the end of the contest, Team India emerged victorious, claiming First Place overall, followed by Uzbekistan in Second Place, and France securing the Third Position.

Outstanding Performance by Young Talent - Manha Manzoor

Among the 150 participants in the Kids Category, Manha Manzoor delivered an impressive performance that stood out at the international level. She showcased exceptional memory skills across multiple disciplines, achieving the following notable results:

* Silver Medal in --15 Minutes Word||

* 11th Rank in --30 Minutes Binary||

* 6th Rank in --5 Minutes Number Trial - 1||

* 6th Rank in --15 Minutes Names and Faces||

* 9th Rank in --5 Minutes Number Trial - 2||

With consistent excellence across a variety of challenges, Manha Manzoor secured the 41st rank worldwide and achieved an impressive 11th position in the Kids Category.

Celebrating Memory, Focus, and Excellence

The World Memory Championship 2025 in Mumbai not only celebrated the pinnacle of mental performance but also highlighted the growing global community of memory athletes. Over three action-packed days, participants demonstrated how dedication, practice, and mental discipline can push the boundaries of human potential.

As the championship concluded, it left behind an inspiring message: Memory is not merely a skill--it is a limitless art that unites minds across the world.

