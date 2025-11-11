Bihar Election Result Date and Time: When Will Vote Counting Take Place for Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025? Here’s All You Need to Know

School Assembly News Headlines Today, 12 November 2025: Staying updated with the latest news headlines during the school morning assembly keeps students aware of current affairs and key happenings across the globe. This habit of reading the school assembly news headlines on a daily basis nurtures curiosity and helps them stay informed about significant developments in politics, science, sports, business, and culture. Regular exposure to news broadens their general knowledge, strengthens critical thinking, and empowers them to share well-informed viewpoints with confidence. Here’s an overview of the important national, international, business, entertainment, and sports headlines for the school assembly on November 12, 2025.

National News For School Assembly

Delhi Blast: Hunt Down Each and Every Culprit Behind This Incident, Amit Shah Tells Officials of Security Agencies After Deadly Car Explosion Near Red Fort

Nithari Killings: Supreme Court Acquits Surinder Koli in Last Pending Case, Orders Release

Delhi Blast: Over 1,000 CCTV Clips Being Scanned To Map Suspects’ Movements After Deadly Car Explosion Near Red Fort

Vijay Kumar Dies: Central Railway's New General Manager Passes Away in Mumbai

International News For School Assembly

Islamabad Blast: Suicide Attack Near High Court Kills 12, Injures 20 in Pakistan; Videos Surface

Turkey Plane Crash: Turkish Military Cargo Plane C-130 Crashes Near Georgia-Azerbaijan Border, Video Surfaces

Mariame Cisse Executed in Mali: TikTok Star Abducted and Publicly Killed by Armed Men for Supporting Army in Tonka

Sports News For School Assembly

Arshdeep Singh Purchases INR 4 Crore Worth Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, Ace India Cricketer Shares Glimpses of New Car

HS Prannoy Makes Comeback As Indian Shuttlers Gear Up for Kumamoto Masters Japan 2025

ISSF World Championships 2025: Samrat Rana Creates History With Gold in Men’s 10m Air Pistol in Cairo

Sunil Chhetri Urges All India Football Federation To Take Necessary Steps To Restart ISL Season

Entertainment News For School Assembly

Sally Kirkland , Golden Globe-Winning Actress, Dies at 84 After Long Battle With Dementia Days After Entering Hospice Care

, Golden Globe-Winning Actress, Dies at 84 After Long Battle With Dementia Days After Entering Hospice Care Delhi Blast: Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Nushrratt Bharuccha Express Grief Over Red Fort Metro Tragedy

IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit Slams Fake Death Rumours About Dharmendra, Calls Them ‘Insensitive and Irresponsible’

Business News For School Assembly

Google Cloud, Google DeepMind Announce Collaboration With IIT Madras in Launching Indic Arena, Expand Local AI Capacity in India

Meta AI Records MoM 105% Growth in Total Visits, Surpasses Perplexity, Grok, ChatGPT, Claude and Others Latest GenAI Rankings

SoftBank sells its entire stake in Nvidia for $5.83 billion

Keeping up with the latest news and events is vital for the holistic development of students. The headlines shared here are carefully selected to give school students a quick and clear update on major happenings across the world during the morning assembly. Consistent engagement with current affairs keeps students informed about significant national and international issues, helping them grow into aware, intelligent, and responsible individuals.

