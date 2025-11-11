VMPL

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], November 11: XLRI - Xavier School of Management has successfully completed the Summer Internship Placement (SIP) process for the batch of 2025-27 across its flagship two-year programs -- Postgraduate Diploma in Human Resource Management (PGDM-HRM), Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDM-BM), and Postgraduate Diploma in Logistics and Supply Chain Management (PGDM-LSCM).

A total of 583 students from both the Jamshedpur and Delhi-NCR campuses participated in the process and secured 584 offers from 114 leading organizations, including 28 new recruiters. Offers were spread across key domains such as Consulting, Finance, Sales & Marketing, General Management, Product Management, Operations, Systems/IT, and Human Resources.

The institution recorded an average stipend of INR 1.6 lakhs per month and a median of INR 1.55 lakhs per month, while the highest stipend stood at INR 3.50 lakhs per month, offered from the BFSI sector. The average stipend for the top 5%, 10%, and 25% of the batch stood at INR 2.49 LPM, INR 2.40 LPM, and INR 2.23 LPM, respectively. Notably, 38% of the batch secured stipends above INR 2 LPM, 62% above INR 1.5 LPM, and 81% above INR 1 LPM.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. (Fr.) Sebastian George S.J., Director, XLRI Jamshedpur, said:

"The successful completion of the Summer Internship Process 2025 marks yet another milestone in XLRI's legacy of excellence and industry trust. This year's process reflects the institute's enduring commitment to forming responsible business leaders who excel amidst evolving market dynamics. We are deeply grateful to our recruiting partners for their continued faith in XLRI's talent and proud of our students whose performance and professionalism uphold the values of integrity, competence, and purpose that define this institution. My heartfelt appreciation also goes to our faculty, staff, and placement committee for their relentless efforts in ensuring yet another remarkable season of placements."

Key Highlights of XLRI SIP 2025

* Median stipend: INR 1.55 LPM; Top 5% average: INR 2.49 LPM; Top 10% average: INR 2.40 LPM.

* Top domains: Management & Advisory Consulting, Sales & Marketing, and General Management.

* Top recruiters: Aditya Birla Group, Accenture Strategy, Amazon, American Express, Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, Flipkart, HUL, and ITC.

* Highest domestic offer: INR 3.5 LPM by JP Morgan Chase (BFSI).

* New recruiters: 28, including Eternal, Standard Chartered, JioStar, UKG, Pine Labs, Meesho, Deloitte USI, Deutsche Bank IB, Diageo, Valorant Consulting, Philip Morris, Firstclub, and Joveo.

Sectoral Overview :

Human Resources:

XLRI, widely regarded as Asia's best institution for Human Resource Management, continued to attract top HR recruiters including Accenture TAP, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Citi, Godrej, HUL, HCCB, ITC, Mahindra, Mondelez, Nestle, Ola, P&G, Pepsico, Reckitt, Reliance, Sun Pharma, TAS, Vedanta, and Zeiss. Roles spanned Compensation & Benefits, Learning & Development, Talent Acquisition, HR Consulting, HR Analytics, and HR Business Partner functions.

Consulting Advisory:

The Consulting and Advisory domain accounted for nearly 30% of the batch placements. Leading firms such as Accenture Strategy, Bain, BCG, Deloitte USI, EY Parthenon, KPMG, McKinsey & Company, PwC US, and others participated actively, reaffirming XLRI's position as a preferred consulting campus.

BFSI:

The BFSI sector witnessed strong participation from firms such as Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Barclays, Citi Bank, DE Shaw, Deutsche Bank (Investment Banking), Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ICICI Bank, JPMC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NIIF, and NPCI, offering roles across Investment Banking, Corporate Banking, Markets, Wealth Management, and Equity Research.

FMCG, Consumer Durables &Pharma:

Top companies such as AB InBev, Asian Paints, Coca-Cola, Colgate-Palmolive, Emami, Haleon, HUL, ITC, L'Oreal, Marico, Mondelez, Nestle, P&G, PepsiCo, Reckitt, Samsung, Sun Pharma, and Tata Consumer Products continued to recruit in large numbers.

Conglomerates:

Aditya Birla Group, Godrej Group, JSW, Mahindra, Reliance, Tata Administrative Services, and Vedanta led this cohort.

ITES,E- Commerce & Online Services:

The technology and e-commerce sectors featured recruiters like Amazon, American Express, CarDekho, Flipkart, JioStar, Media.net, Samsung, TransUnion CIBIL, and UNext.

Automotive, Heavy Industries & Telecom:

New entrants and returning firms included Airtel, AM/NS, Bajaj Auto, BPCL, Carl Zeiss, Michelin, Ola, Renew Power, RPG CEAT, Shell, Suzuki, Tata Steel, and Vodafone Idea.

