Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 25 (ANI/Target Media): For its 13th edition, and on its first return to the NSIC grounds after the pandemic, IAF has partnered with XR Central to produce a beautiful digital twin of this year's fair for an unrivaled browser based 3D metaverse experience. The fair goes live from April 28th till May 1st, 2022.

The partnership with XR Central and the experience itself serve as the digital arm of a strategy to make the IAF a year-round presence in the lives of all culture aficionados. Through the metaverse, India Art Fair will expand access to the fair like never before, with unprecedented digital and physical access provided to collectors, creators and viewers alike.

Visitors to the fair will now have an intuitive and immersive way to plan their visit to the NSIC grounds and experience fair surroundings from a new perspective. They will be able to access a bird's-eye-view of the entire fair and visit key sites on the mini map to take a street level, up-close look at special highlights.

Users will also be able to select and customise full-body avatars for their virtual visit. The XR Central team has worked hard to deliver a wide array of choices of headgear, skin colour, and body type in their goal to be as inclusive and diverse as possible.

While exploring the fair, visitors may view lists of exhibitors for each hall and take a look at breathtaking outdoor art projects, including 'Suno', a new and invigorating BMW car wrap created by the artist Faiza Hasan, and 'Engulf', an exciting sculpture made from scrap silencer pipes by the artist Narayan Sinha.

All aspects of the fair - including food courts, the information desk, areas of interest, entry and exit points - are highlighted to aid accessibility. Additionally, all visitors to the experience will be able to download the 2022 fair guide and learn more about what's on display. XR Central and India Art Fair have placed special emphasis on making the fair as safe and accessible as it's possible to be, remaining cognizant of the challenges of the COVID 19 pandemic.

XR Central - co-founded by Anshul Agarwal and Shrey Mishra - is rapidly expanding its footprint in the metaverse and Web 3.0 spaces to fulfill its goal of enabling individuals and organisations to be metaverse-equipped, especially in the arts and culture spaces. The India Art Fair metaverse experience was built using XR Central's platform, MetaQube, a metaverse builder powered by a gaming engine which enables visitors to have a fast, seamless, and cross-device experience. Visitors will be able to select avatars, toggle between first person and third person views, and interact with friends and family at India Art Fair 2022 in an immersive virtual setting.

XR Central is renowned for its attention to detail and has developed metaverse experiences which are personal yet scalable, beautiful yet functional. The metaverse space is free to attend, and accommodates a variety of devices and browsers, including mobiles and tablets. Visitors are welcome to invite friends and family to add a brand new dimension to their social and cultural life.

Jaya Asokan, Fair Director of India Art Fair, said, "Art and technology have long shared a connection and we are exploring this intersection at a dedicated new space called The Studio with digital and AR projects led by artists, artist collectives and leading institutions. As we proceed further into the digital age, we are proud to work with XR Central to create the India Art Fair metaverse to add another dimension to the fair, opening it up to visitors all over the world."

Shrey Mishra, Co-founder, XR Central, said, "We are extremely excited to partner with IAF to create its first ever Metaverse edition of the fair. With a Total Addressable Global Market pegged at USD 552.57 Billion, art is at the cusp of being disrupted with immersive technologies like XR (AR, VR and MR). At XR Central, we are really proud of having created such a powerful platform, MetaQube, that is democratizing the way metaverses are being looked at."

India Art Fair is the leading platform to discover modern and contemporary art from South Asia, offering a unique access point to the region's thriving cultural scene.

Taking place annually in India's capital, New Delhi, the fair reflects the city's fast-developing local arts scene, while offering curated insights into the cultural landscapes of neighbouring countries. The fair's programme - which draws together galleries and artists, private foundations and arts charities, artists' collectives, national institutions, cultural events and festivals - enables international audiences to engage in innovative ways with the cultural history and development of the region.

The fair is committed to supporting arts education and professional development opportunities, recognising the crucial need to support the development of the local arts scene, and providing dedicated exhibition space to emerging galleries and arts organisations. The fair aims to run an extensive programme of events, including education initiatives, artist commissions and pop-up programmes, aiming to increase audiences for the arts within India.

India Art Fair is owned by Angus Montgomery Arts, a division of Angus Montgomery Ltd.

XR Central is a start-up based out of Gurgaon. They specialize in metaverse creation for a diverse array of industries, as well as creating interactive design content using immersive technologies such as virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR).

XR Central was founded by Anshul Agarwal and Shrey Mishra. The organisation's vision is to democratize the way XR technology is used to solve real world problems.

