Meerut, April 25: A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death on Sunday afternoon on busy street by his two uncles a day after a spat between the three over the consumption of liquor in Meerut’s Lisadi Gate area.

The horrific incident was captured by cctv cameras.

Indian Express quoted Police as saying that the deceased, Saajid, lived with his uncles – Naushad and Shehzas – in a joint family in Ghante Wali lane in Lisadi Gate area. “On Saturday afternoon, Saajid was consuming liquor and his uncles objected. The three got into an argument but the matter was resolved after the intervention of the family’s elders who were present there,” police said. Maharashtra Shocker: Two Minors Stab, Injure Men With Knives Over Dispute in Bhiwandi

On Sunday morning, while Saajid was returning after offering namaz, he was stabbed to death by Naushad and Shehzas, they added. Saajid’s father Yunus has lodged an FIR at Lisadi Gate police station and named his two younger brothers in the complaint. Karnataka: Bajrang Dal Activist Stab to Death, Funeral Process Turns Violent in Shivamogga

Police have collected live CCTV footage of the incident. “We have raided the house of the accused but they managed to escape. We are hopeful of arresting them soon,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Meerut), Prabhakar Chaudhary said.

The attackers fled the spot while the police rushed Sajid to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2022 06:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).