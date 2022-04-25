Muslims in Mumbai, Delhi, and the other parts of the country will observe their 24th Roza of Ramzan on April 26. This year, Ramzan began on April 3 after the crescent moon of Ramadan was sighted on the evening of April 2. The festival of Ramzan has brought back smiles and cheers among the people this year as there are no COVID-19 restrictions this year.

During the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn to dusk, even refrain from consuming water during Roza. They break their fast by eating dates and consuming water. Muslim adults who observe fast during Ramadan also indulge in light and nutritious meals at Iftar. Ramadan 2022: How Muslims Celebrate Iftar Around the World.

Sehri is generally observed in the morning before sunrise, around 10 minutes before the call for the Fajr prayer, while Iftar is observed two minutes after the sunset with a call for the Maghrib prayer. It must be noted that the timings of Sehri and Iftar depend on the sunrise and sunset and change every day. When Is Shab-e-Qadr 2022 in India? Know Date, Beliefs and Significance of Celebrating Night of Power and Blessings.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 26:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 24 26 April 2022 04:57 18:59

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 26:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 24 26 April 2022 04:20 18:54

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 26:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 24 26 April 2022 04:09 18:37

The holy month of Ramzan will end with Eid-ul-Fitr. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2022 07:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).