Vision Films, Inc. has announced the acquisition of Crossfire, an action crime feature written and directed by Yadhu Krishnan. It will have a day-and-date limited theatrical run with the transactional VOD release across the US and Canada on May 12, 2023, DVD to follow in early June.

The film stars Louis Mandylor (Debt Collector, My Big Fat Greek Wedding), Kevin Gage (Heat, Point Blank), Lori Pelenise (Fast and Furious: Hobbs & Shaw), Samm Wiechec (Shadow Boxing, Atlantic Rim: Resurrection), Lucia Vilmo (No Fue Mi Culpa: Mexico), and stuntman Victor Chen (Third Law, Born a Champion).

After a former agent's wife is killed by a member of a crime syndicate, he learns that the final member has targeted his daughter, stopping at nothing to get to her, and they must team together to prepare for the final showdown.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hVuAzATZszQ

Lise Romanoff, CEO/Managing Director of Vision Films shares, 'Crossfire will keep audiences on the edge of their seats with the powerful performances from Louis Mandylor and Samm Wiechec as a father and daughter who have to fight for their lives when a forgotten enemy returns. We look forward to bringing this action-packed film to audiences in May'.

