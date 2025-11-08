VMPL

Tamil Nadu [India], November 8: FIITJEE Global School, a pioneer CBSE institution in Vellore known for its global infrastructure and holistic education, proudly celebrates its 5th year of academic excellence with the "FGS World Records Festival 2025." The event will feature students attempting 9 team and 16 individual records, making it the first school in Vellore to attempt 25 world records consecutively, to be certified by Elite World Records, Asian Book of Records, Indian Book of Records, and Tamilan Book of Records.

A press meet was held at the school campus, graced by the presence of Prof. Ankur Kumar Jain, Correspondent; Prof. Nishant Tripathi, Deputy Correspondent; G. Pongal Punitha, Principal; and Rahul Kumar Ojha, Vice Principal. The event also featured the participation of individual record aspirants, who shared insights about their upcoming world record attempts.

Prahan M, a Grade I student, has successfully achieved a world record in the category "Fastest Completion of 100 Dot-to-Dot Drawings by a Preschooler." On November 3, 2025, he accomplished this remarkable feat in just 43 minutes and 5 seconds, marking a first-of-its-kind achievement. This unique record highlights his extraordinary focus, precision, and creativity at such a young age.

C. Navyanth Reddy, a Grade IX student, is set to create history by demonstrating 900 science concepts, definitions, and formulae within one hour under the category "Most Science Concepts, Definitions, and Formulae Demonstrated in 1 Hour," showcasing his sharp intellect and scientific passion.

Ankit Saran S, a Grade VI student, is set to make history in the category "Longest Urumi Demonstration" by performing continuously for 2 hours, showcasing his discipline, stamina, and deep dedication to preserving and promoting this ancient Indian martial art form.

S. Aneesha Saran, a Grade V student, is set to create history in the category "Longest Classical Dance Performance on an Inverted Pot" by performing continuously for 1 hour, showcasing her grace, balance, and dedication that transform passion and discipline into artistic excellence.

Vaidik Ravindradutt Tiwari, a UKG student, is set to make history by recalling and reciting 750 early learning facts in 15 minutes under the category "Most Early Learning Facts Recalled and Recited upon Prompt by a Preschooler," showcasing his sharp memory and brilliance.

Ananya C V, a Grade VII student, is set to create history in the category "Longest Free Hand Drawing Marathon" by performing continuously for 12 hours, showcasing her creativity, focus, and passion that transform imagination into masterpieces through patience, dedication, and artistic excellence.

Sanjit Roshan N, a Grade XI student, is set to create history in the category "Longest Lecture Marathon in Mathematics" by delivering a 12-hour lecture, showcasing his clarity, precision, and passion for sharing knowledge that transforms learning into lasting inspiration for others.

Ajay Aadhavan E, a Grade VII student, is all set to create history in the field of precision sports by attempting a world record for "Most Arrows Shot at a 20-Meter Archery Target in 2 Hours" by shooting 400 arrows.

Hemavathi S, a Grade IX student, is set to create history by demonstrating 900 mathematical concepts, definitions, and formulae within one hour under the category "Most Mathematical Concepts, Definitions, and Formulae Demonstrated in 1 Hour," showcasing her clarity, speed, and analytical brilliance.

Shasini S, a Grade VII student, is set to create history in the category "Most Abbreviations Recited in 30 Minutes" by reciting 700 abbreviations, showcasing her sharp memory, focus, and dedication, and proving that curiosity and consistent practice lead to greatness.

Kabilesh Yuvaraj, a Grade V student, is set to create history in the category "Longest English Literary Interpretation Marathon" by performing continuously for 12 hours, showcasing his love for literature, creativity, and expressive communication that inspire young minds to read and think deeply.

T. S. Charvi, a Grade V student, is set to create history in the category "Largest Origami Ball Mosaic" by designing a 24-square-meter artwork using 7,000 origami balls, spreading the message "Stop Child Abuse" through her creativity, patience, and artistic dedication.

Bhadra M S, a Grade V student, is set to create history in the category "Longest Podcast Marathon by an Individual (Minor - Female)" by performing a 7-hour podcast, showcasing her eloquence, creativity, and passion for storytelling through engaging and inspiring narration.

P. Nethran, a Grade V student, is set to create history in the category "Most Yogasanas Performed on an Inverted Pot in 20 Minutes" by performing 100 yogasanas, showcasing his strength, balance, and focus, and proving how discipline transforms skill into art.

Lakshana G, a Grade IX student, is set to create history in the category "Most Multi-Genre Dance Performances in One Hour" by performing 16 dance forms, showcasing her grace, rhythm, and passion while celebrating India's cultural heritage through dedication, artistry, and vibrant expression.

Von Valentina M V, a Grade IX student, is set to create history in the category "Youngest Author (Female) to Publish Most Poems in a Book" by publishing 120 original poems, showcasing her creativity, imagination, and passion that transform dreams into inspiring literary achievements.

Celebrating its 5th anniversary with remarkable record feats, FIITJEE Global School reaffirms its vision of holistic education that nurtures academic excellence, confidence, discipline, and determination among students to achieve global recognition.

