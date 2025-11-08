Is There Sunday Mega Block on November 9, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know

Mumbai, November 8: Local train services in Mumbai are expected to face temporary disruptions on Sunday, November 9, 2025, due to the scheduled Mega Block announced by the Central and Western Railway authorities. The essential maintenance work is aimed at ensuring the smooth functioning of tracks, signals, and overhead equipment for safer suburban operations. While the Central, Harbour, and Western lines will be partially affected, the Trans-Harbour and Uran lines will continue to operate normally.

Commuters are advised to plan their travel in advance and allow extra time, as certain trains may be delayed, diverted, or cancelled during the block period.

Central Line

Matunga – Mulund (Up & Down Fast Lines) from 11.05 am to 3.45 pm

Down fast line services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.36 hrs to 15.10 hrs will be diverted on the Down slow line at Matunga, halting at all scheduled stops between Matunga and Mulund, and will reach their destinations around 15 minutes late. Fast trains beyond Thane will rejoin the Down fast line at Mulund. Why Is There a ‘Staircase to Nowhere’ at Mumbai Metro Aqua Line’s Cuffe Parade Station? MMRCL Responds After Photo Goes Viral.

Up fast services leaving Thane from 11.03 hrs to 15.38 hrs will be diverted on the Up slow line at Mulund, halting at all scheduled stops till Matunga, then rejoining the Up fast line and arriving 15 minutes behind schedule. Mumbai Airport Closure on November 20: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport To Remain Shut for 6 Hours for Post-Monsoon Runway Maintenance.

Harbour Line

Kurla – Vashi (Up & Down Harbour Lines) from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour services to Vashi/Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.34 hrs to 15.36 hrs, and Up services towards CSMT leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.17 hrs to 15.47 hrs, will remain cancelled.

Special suburban trains will operate between CSMT–Kurla and Panvel–Vashi during the block. Harbour passengers may also travel via Thane–Vashi/Nerul between 10.00 hrs and 18.00 hrs.

Trans-Harbour Line

There will be no block, and services will run as per the regular timetable.

Uran Line

Services on the Uran line will remain unaffected throughout the day.

Mumbai Mega Block on November 9

Western Line

Santacruz – Goregaon (Up & Down Slow Lines) from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm

A Jumbo Block will be operated on the Up and Down slow lines to carry out track, signal, and overhead maintenance.

During this period, all slow line suburban trains will run on fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon. Hence, these trains will not halt at Vile Parle (due to platform length) and Ram Mandir(due to lack of platforms on fast lines). However, services will remain available at both stations on the Harbour line.

Some suburban services will remain cancelled, and certain Borivali and Andheri services will run only up to Goregaon on the Harbour line.

Passengers are urged to check updated train schedules, use alternate routes where possible, and travel with additional time in hand to avoid inconvenience on November 9, 2025.

Fact check

Claim : General perception is that every Sunday, there is a mega block in Mumbai, which affects local train services. Conclusion : There is a Sunday mega block in Mumbai on November 9, 2025. However, the railways have announced a mega block only for the Western, Central and Harbour lines while the Transharbour and Uran lines will remain unaffected. Full of Trash Clean

