New Delhi [India], May 12: India's land management system has long been a pillar of rural and urban administration, with accurate records playing a crucial role in governance, economic planning, and individual ownership rights. Traditionally, land records in India were maintained manually at local offices, often leading to delays, disputes, and lack of transparency. However, with the advancement of technology and increasing push for digital governance, many states have transitioned to online land record systems, aiming to make land-related services more accessible, efficient, and transparent. Bihar is one such state that has taken remarkable strides through its Bihar Bhumi portal -- a comprehensive digital platform developed by the Revenue and Land Reforms Department of Bihar.

The Bihar Bhumi portal was launched to provide citizens with easy access to essential land-related services without needing to visit government offices. Whether it's viewing account details, khesra numbers, or resolving jamabandi issues, the platform allows citizens to check their land details and complete important tasks from the comfort of their homes. This initiative not only saves time but also reduces corruption and improves the transparency of land administration.

Checking the Jamabandi register online has become a seamless process through the Bihar Bhumi portal. To access this information, one simply needs to visit the official Bihar Bhumi website. After selecting the appropriate district and zone, the user can press the "Proceed" button. The next step involves choosing the Halka (Panchayat) and Mouza. The portal offers multiple search options, such as part number/page number, name of the raiyat (landholder), account number, khesra number, or the old/computerized jamabandi number. This flexibility allows users to retrieve the necessary land records in a way that is most convenient for them.

Beyond viewing the Jamabandi register, Bihar Bhumi provides several critical online services that cater to the everyday needs of landowners and citizens. These include online mutation, which allows the legal transfer of land ownership; online land tax payment, making it easier to fulfill tax obligations without standing in long queues; e-measurement services for land measurement requests; digitally signed land records, which offer official documentation for legal and administrative use; modification plus services for making updates or corrections to existing records; and access to the online revenue court (RCMS), which helps in resolving land disputes efficiently.

The Bihar Bhumi portal is not just a website; it represents a transformative shift in the state's governance approach. By digitizing land services, the government of Bihar has empowered its citizens, reduced bureaucratic bottlenecks, and laid the foundation for a more transparent and efficient land administration system. This initiative holds the promise of fewer disputes, faster resolutions, and a significant improvement in the way land-related affairs are handled across the state. For anyone who owns land or is planning to buy land in Bihar, understanding and using the Bihar Bhumi portal has now become an essential part of ensuring hassle-free ownership and management.

