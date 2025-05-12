Mumbai, May 12: Madan Lal, a celebrated member of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team, believes stalwart Virat Kohli's decision to retire from Test cricket is a "personal decision" but remains a surprising one as the five high-stakes Tests in England are just a month away. On Monday, the days of speculation that many wanted to remain rumours came true after Virat followed in Rohit Sharma's footsteps and announced his retirement from the Test format. Virat Kohli After Test Retirement: Rajkumar Sharma Pays Emotional Tribute to India Star Batter, Says ‘From a Young Dreamer to a Red-Ball Legend’.

While Madan understood that such decisions are taken after due consideration, he was a bit surprised by Virat's announcement. He believes India will miss his presence on the field, especially in England, a gruelling contest which begins on June 20 at Headingley.

"This is Virat's personal decision. But it is a shocking one considering the important England Test series is just around the corner. These decisions are taken after due consideration. It is not like if one player leaves, the Test team will be affected. But if a player like Virat, who has been a legend, leaves, his absence will be felt. A new player will come and try to be the hero," Madan told ANI.

Virat's 14-year-long journey, which is filled with everlasting memories, concluded with a heartfelt note on Instagram. The 36-year-old penned his emotions and reflected on how the Test format has evolved him, teaching him lessons he will carry for life.

Virat Kohli Retires from Test Cricket

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Virat's departure from red-ball cricket continues the trend of exodus from the Test format in the Indian setup. Before the Indian batting bigwigs, India's illustrious frontline off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin called it a day on his international career midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia earlier this year. Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Look at Five Players Who Can Be India’s Man for Crisis in England, From KL Rahul to Shreyas Iyer; Check Full List.

In a career that redefined the standards of Test, Virat's unparalleled contributions saw him rack up 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, with 30 centuries and 31 fifties. As a new era dawns on Indian Test cricket, youngsters will now fight for the mantle, taking the brunt of carrying India's middle order and filling the massive void left by the stalwarts.