Pakistani Mirage Fighter Jet Shot Down in ‘Operation Sindoor’, Indian Army Releases Video Evidence

India has confirmed that a Pakistani Mirage fighter jet was shot down during Operation Sindoor, with the Indian Army releasing video evidence showing the wreckage of the aircraft.

News IANS| May 12, 2025 05:42 PM IST
A+
A-
Pakistani Mirage Fighter Jet Shot Down in ‘Operation Sindoor’, Indian Army Releases Video Evidence
Debris of Pakistani Mirage shot down by India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 12: India has confirmed that a Pakistani Mirage fighter jet was shot down during Operation Sindoor, with the Indian Army releasing video evidence showing the wreckage of the aircraft. The operation was launched on May 7 as a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals. At a high-level joint press conference in New Delhi, senior officers from the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy on Monday shared a detailed account of the operation. The session was led by Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Air Vice Marshal AK Bharti, Director General Air Operations, and Vice Admiral AN Pramod, Director General of Naval Operations.

Addressing the media, Air Vice Marshal Bharti highlighted the strong performance of India’s indigenous air defence infrastructure during the conflict. "Our battle-proven systems stood the test of time and took them head-on. Another highlight has been the stellar performance of the indigenous air defence system, the Akash system. Putting together and operationalising the potent AD environment has been possible only because of budgetary and policy support from the Government of India in the last decade," he said. Pakistan’s Mirage Aircraft Shot Down During Operation Sindoor, Indian Military Shares Video of Debris.

Operation Sindoor, which lasted approximately 25 minutes, targeted nine terror-related locations — four inside mainland Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier confirmed that the strikes eliminated over 100 terrorists and severely damaged infrastructure belonging to Pakistan-based terror groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. In retaliation, Pakistan launched a barrage of drone and missile strikes across Indian territory, targeting military outposts and civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Cities such as Chandigarh, Jaisalmer, and Pathankot experienced blackouts and air raid sirens. India Destroys Chinese-Origin Missiles, Long Range Rockets, YIHA Drones Launched by Pakistan During Operation Sindoor, Indian Military Shares Video.

India Confirms Pakistani Mirage Shoot Down During Operation Sindoor

India sustained limited damage in Udhampur, Adampur, Pathankot, and Bhuj. Civilian casualties included injuries in Punjab’s Ferozepur district and the death of a government employee in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Air Vice Marshal Bharti underlined the role of domestic counter-drone technologies in neutralising the threat. "Numerous waves of drones and unmanned combat aerial vehicles employed by Pakistan were also thwarted by the indigenously developed soft and hard kill counter-UAS systems and the well-trained Indian Air Defence personnel," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2025 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
India India Pakistan ceasefire India Pakistan Tension Indian Army Mirage Operation Sindoor Pakistan Pakistani Fighter Jet Pakistani Mirage Fighter Jet
You might also like
Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Look at Top Three Knocks of Indian Batting Legend in Longest Format of Cricket
Cricket

Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Look at Top Three Knocks of Indian Batting Legend in Longest Format of Cricket
" class="form-control mr-sm-2" type="search" name="q" placeholder="Search" aria-label="Search" required> Close
Search

Pakistani Mirage Fighter Jet Shot Down in ‘Operation Sindoor’, Indian Army Releases Video Evidence

India has confirmed that a Pakistani Mirage fighter jet was shot down during Operation Sindoor, with the Indian Army releasing video evidence showing the wreckage of the aircraft.

News IANS| May 12, 2025 05:42 PM IST
A+
A-
Pakistani Mirage Fighter Jet Shot Down in ‘Operation Sindoor’, Indian Army Releases Video Evidence
Debris of Pakistani Mirage shot down by India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 12: India has confirmed that a Pakistani Mirage fighter jet was shot down during Operation Sindoor, with the Indian Army releasing video evidence showing the wreckage of the aircraft. The operation was launched on May 7 as a direct response to the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 individuals. At a high-level joint press conference in New Delhi, senior officers from the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy on Monday shared a detailed account of the operation. The session was led by Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Air Vice Marshal AK Bharti, Director General Air Operations, and Vice Admiral AN Pramod, Director General of Naval Operations.

Addressing the media, Air Vice Marshal Bharti highlighted the strong performance of India’s indigenous air defence infrastructure during the conflict. "Our battle-proven systems stood the test of time and took them head-on. Another highlight has been the stellar performance of the indigenous air defence system, the Akash system. Putting together and operationalising the potent AD environment has been possible only because of budgetary and policy support from the Government of India in the last decade," he said. Pakistan’s Mirage Aircraft Shot Down During Operation Sindoor, Indian Military Shares Video of Debris.

Operation Sindoor, which lasted approximately 25 minutes, targeted nine terror-related locations — four inside mainland Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier confirmed that the strikes eliminated over 100 terrorists and severely damaged infrastructure belonging to Pakistan-based terror groups, including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. In retaliation, Pakistan launched a barrage of drone and missile strikes across Indian territory, targeting military outposts and civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Rajasthan. Cities such as Chandigarh, Jaisalmer, and Pathankot experienced blackouts and air raid sirens. India Destroys Chinese-Origin Missiles, Long Range Rockets, YIHA Drones Launched by Pakistan During Operation Sindoor, Indian Military Shares Video.

India Confirms Pakistani Mirage Shoot Down During Operation Sindoor

India sustained limited damage in Udhampur, Adampur, Pathankot, and Bhuj. Civilian casualties included injuries in Punjab’s Ferozepur district and the death of a government employee in Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. Air Vice Marshal Bharti underlined the role of domestic counter-drone technologies in neutralising the threat. "Numerous waves of drones and unmanned combat aerial vehicles employed by Pakistan were also thwarted by the indigenously developed soft and hard kill counter-UAS systems and the well-trained Indian Air Defence personnel," he said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2025 05:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
India India Pakistan ceasefire India Pakistan Tension Indian Army Mirage Operation Sindoor Pakistan Pakistani Fighter Jet Pakistani Mirage Fighter Jet
You might also like
Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Look at Top Three Knocks of Indian Batting Legend in Longest Format of Cricket
Cricket

Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Look at Top Three Knocks of Indian Batting Legend in Longest Format of Cricket
List of Cricketers Who Retired in 2025: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Players Who Hung Up Their Boots This Year
Cricket

List of Cricketers Who Retired in 2025: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Players Who Hung Up Their Boots This Year
Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: A Look at the Statistical Comparison of Two Legendary Indian Batters in Test Cricket
Cricket

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: A Look at the Statistical Comparison of Two Legendary Indian Batters in Test Cricket
Tags:
India India Pakistan ceasefire India Pakistan Tension Indian Army Mirage Operation Sindoor Pakistan Pakistani Fighter Jet Pakistani Mirage Fighter Jet
You might also like
Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Look at Top Three Knocks of Indian Batting Legend in Longest Format of Cricket
Cricket

Virat Kohli Test Retirement: A Look at Top Three Knocks of Indian Batting Legend in Longest Format of Cricket
List of Cricketers Who Retired in 2025: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Players Who Hung Up Their Boots This Year
Cricket

List of Cricketers Who Retired in 2025: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Other Players Who Hung Up Their Boots This Year
Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: A Look at the Statistical Comparison of Two Legendary Indian Batters in Test Cricket
Cricket

Virat Kohli vs Sachin Tendulkar: A Look at the Statistical Comparison of Two Legendary Indian Batters in Test Cricket
Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Madan Lal Weighs In on Former India Captain’s Shocking Exit Ahead of England Tour
Cricket

Virat Kohli Test Retirement: Madan Lal Weighs In on Former India Captain’s Shocking Exit Ahead of England Tour
img
img

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
gold rate today chennai
5000+K+ searches
aaj ki news india pakistan
500+K+ searches
elise mertens
500+K+ searches
miss india nandini gupta
500+K+ searches
sha vs emb
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
gold rate today chennai
5000+K+ searches
aaj ki news india pakistan
500+K+ searches
elise mertens
500+K+ searches
miss india nandini gupta
500+K+ searches
sha vs emb
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Kerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WarRohit Sharma RetirementFatafatMother's Day 2025Royal Challengers BengaluruToday Festival
th="30%"> 89.62 Kolkata 106.03 92.76 Mumbai 106.31 94.27 Chennai 102.74 94.33 View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
img

Trending Topics
Miss World 2025Kerala Lottery ResultsNarendra ModiIPL 2025Operation SindoorFamous BirthdaysLadki Bahin YojanaIndia Pakistan WarRohit Sharma RetirementFatafatMother's Day 2025Royal Challengers BengaluruToday Festival
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel