CAC Recommend Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh as National Selectors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) on Wednesday recommended Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh as the new senior men's selector.The three-member CAC comprising of Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh, and Sulakshana Naik met at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters here to select the members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee.Sunil Joshi was also given the role of Chairman of the senior men's selection committee. The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI.Joshi will replace outgoing chief selector MSK Prasad while Harvinder came in place of Gagan Khoda.The newly appointed selectors will pick India's squad for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa. The cricket governing body had invited the applications for selectors post on January 18. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)