Cannot Expect Indian Team Getting a Long 'off-season': Virat Kohli

Christchurch [New Zealand], Mar 2 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday said that one cannot expect the team to have a long off-season and added that it is the responsibility of the players to manage their workload.His remarks came following India's loss to New Zealand in the two-match Test series."As I said earlier, I do not think I would face any problem in the next two or three years, it is what it is. If players think there is too much cricket, then they will start prioritising formats and then take breaks accordingly. There is no option apart from that. You cannot expect that the Indian team gets a pretty long offseason," Kohli told reporters after the conclusion of the second Test against the Kiwis."In the present situation, taking breaks is the only solution as the (Future Tours Programme) FTP is already there. We have to manage looking at the situation. Taking breaks is important, if a bowler goes down in the middle of the match, then you notice what can go wrong. It is our responsibility to manage the workload," he added.Prior to the series, Kohli had raised the issue of too much cricket and even joked that the day isn't far when the teams would start landing at the stadium directly.Kohli had a tough time with the bat during the New Zealand tour as he managed to go past the fifty-run mark just once. In the Test series, he failed to even go past 20 runs.India's horrid batting performance resulted in the team's loss by seven wickets in the second Test of the two-match series against New Zealand on Monday here at the Hagley Oval.With this win, New Zealand whitewashed India in the two-match Test series and has moved to the third spot in the World Test Championship standings with 180 points.India is placed at the top spot with 360 points from nine matches. (ANI)

