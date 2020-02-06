Case Against Director, Producer of Telugu Movie for Obscene Posters in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): A case is registered against the director of an upcoming Telugu film and its producer after 'obscene' posters of the film were displayed at a bus stand.Narasimha Nandi, the director of the upcoming movie 'Degree College' and its producer Srinivas, are booked under relevant sections of law after 'obscene' posters were displayed at a bus stand located in Ameerpet.Further, an investigation is underway. (ANI)

