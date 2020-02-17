Chavan for Authority to Monitor Farmers'' Financial Condition

Pune, Feb 16 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and Maharashta minister Ashok Chavan on Sunday said the state government proposes to set up an independent authority to monitor the financial condition of farmers.

He was talking to reporters here.

"I propose to establish an independent authority to monitor the financial condition of farmers. It will help us gather real-time information about farmers and find solutions to their problems," Chavan said.

"We are also providing loan waiver to farmers. But it is not the only solution to their problems," the PWD minister added.

Chavan also said that the decision regarding Congress' alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP for the local body elections will be taken based on the recommendation of the local party leaders.

