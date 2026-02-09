Mumbai, February 9: Early trends from the counting of votes on February 9, 2026, indicate a strong performance for the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the Maharashtra Zilla Parishad (ZP) and Panchayat Samiti elections. Counting began at 10:00 AM for 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis across the state. As of midday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in approximately 145 seats, followed by the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena with 85 and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with 80. These elections are being closely watched as a major barometer of rural sentiment following the recent tragic passing of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

High Voter Turnout Across 12 Districts of Maharashtra

The elections, which were conducted on Saturday, February 7, saw a robust overall voter turnout of 68.28 per cent. Mumbai Mayor Election 2026 Date: Elections for Mayor, Deputy Mayor on This Day As Ritu Tawde Set To Become Mumbai’s First BJP Mayor in 44 Years.

Participation was particularly high in the following districts:

Parbhani: 74.89 per cent (Highest in the state)

Kolhapur: 74.45 per cent

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 72.69 per cent

In contrast, Ratnagiri recorded the lowest turnout at 55.79 per cent. The State Election Commission (SEC) deployed over 1.28 lakh personnel and 25,471 polling stations to ensure a smooth process for the nearly 2 crore eligible voters.

Key Victories and Trends So Far

Early results have already confirmed significant wins for several key political players:

Baramati: Pallavi Khetre of the NCP secured a decisive victory, marking an emotional win for the party in its home bastion.

Pune: The NCP holds an early lead in 13 seats, maintaining its traditional grip on western Maharashtra.

Raigad: The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is racing ahead in Mahad and Karjat, while the BJP leads in Panvel and Pen.

Why Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis Polls Are 'Legacy Test' for the NCP

The timing of these polls added a layer of political gravity to the contest. Originally scheduled for February 5, the elections were postponed by three days following the death of Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati.

Political analysts describe this as a "legacy test" for the NCP factions. Despite their internal divisions, faction leaders like Sunetra Pawar and Rohit Pawar were seen voting early in Katewadi, urging supporters to honour the late leader's work through the ballot box. ‘Mayors Even on Moon or Mars’: Saamana’s Scathing Attack on BJP as Shiv Sena (UBT) Alleges Power Grab in Municipal Bodies.

Rural Realignment Following Urban Sweeps

These local body results follow a dominant performance by the Mahayuti alliance in the January 2026 Municipal Corporation elections, where the BJP-led combine won 25 of the 29 civic bodies. If current ZP trends hold, it would signal a consolidation of power for the ruling alliance from urban centres into the state’s agricultural heartlands. The final results for all 731 Zilla Parishad and 1,462 Panchayat Samiti seats are expected to be officially declared by late evening.

