Chinese Helicopters Enter into Lahaul-Spiti's Samdho Region, Agencies Submit Reports

Lahaul-Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 17 (ANI): Two Chinese helicopters entered 12 to 15 kilometres into India in Samdho region twice in April following which CID and other intelligence agencies have submitted their reports to the concerned authorities, said Rajesh Dharmani, Superintendent of Police, Lahaul-Spiti District."On April 11, a Chinese helicopter entered 12-15 km into India in Samdho region, Lahaul-Spiti district. On April 20, another Chinese helicopter entered the same location. CID and other intelligence agencies have submitted reports to the concerned authorities," added Dharmani. (ANI)

