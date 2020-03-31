Clarke Among SFA Staff to Take 10 Percent Pay Cut

Glasgow, Mar 31 (AFP) Scotland boss Steve Clarke and Scottish Football Association (SFA) chief executive Ian Maxwell have taken a 10 percent cut in salary due to the financial crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

All other national team coaches have also agreed a 10 percent reduction with immediate effect.

The SFA have reportedly missed out on up to ?6 million ($7.5 million) in lost revenue due to the postponed European Championship qualifying playoff semi-final against Israel at Hampden and Scottish Cup semi-finals.

Other members of SFA staff have been placed on furlough leave where the British government will guarantee 80 percent of income for employees up to a maximum of ?2,500 per month.

"I am grateful to our people for their efforts in adapting to these challenging and unprecedented times," SFA president Rod Petrie said in a statement.

Petrie has agreed to a 20 percent cut to his directors' remuneration and deferred all future income until the resumption of 'business as usual'.

"The impact of the virus on Scottish football is significant and from the Scottish FA's perspective alone, this has already resulted in the postponement of a sell-out match against Israel in the UEFA Nations League Play-Off and the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals and final at Hampden Park," Petrie added.

"As the governing body, we have a responsibility to protect the national game and it is also our duty as a board to safeguard the future of our staff during what medical experts predict will be an enduring period of uncertainty and national lockdown.

"I stress this is a temporary measure in light of the severe impact COVID-19 has had on the association's income generation and I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and ongoing commitment to the national game." AFP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)