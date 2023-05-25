In this edition, host Pamela Mtanga meets Mduduzi Nhlapo to learn about the Kucheza Africa Festival. Also, five things to do in Accra, Ghana. Plus, South African diamonds and genderless fashion by Elodie Fromenteau.Oversized and genderless, this is the signature style of Elodie Fromenteau. After spending 22 years in London’s fashion scene, she has made the journey back home to Rwanda to make an indelible mark on African fashion.

Also Read | Business News | Gravita Started Commercial Production of Rubber Recycling in Tanzania, East Africa.

Also Read | Business News | AVRO India FY23 EBITDA Up by 53.20 Per Cent.

5 things to do in Accra

Step into a world of vibrant colors, rhythms, and flavors in Accra. The city lies along the coast and is home to the Gullah people. Join TV host KMJ for a fun exploration of Ghana's capital city.

Longboard dancing with Cape Verdean Marina Correia

Marina Correia's journey is remarkable. Arriving in France, she struggled to call it home. But finding her passion in skateboarding, she became the freestyle longboard dance world champion in just eight years.

How Molefi Letsiki is changing the diamond industry

The journey of second-generation master diamond cutter, Molefi Letsiki, is one to admire. He is the first black majority site holder at De Beers and the first black site holder in the world, not just in South Africa.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

FRI 26.05.2023 – 17:30 UTC

SAT 27.05.2023 – 20:30 UTC

SUN 28.05.2023 – 16:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2023 04:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).