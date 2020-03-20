Coronavirus: 2 Marriage Hall Owners Booked Coronavirus: 2 Marriage Hall Owners Booked

Aurangabad, Mar 20 (PTI) The owners of two halls in Aurangabad in Maharashtra were booked for allowing marriage functions there despite a prohibitory order against such gatherings in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, police said on Friday.

The halls are situated in Yogeshwar Colony and Palli Road areas, Inspector YN Shaikh of Gangakhed police station said.

"They have been booked under section 188 of IPC and under provisions of Disaster Management Act for violating official orders," he added.

