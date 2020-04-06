Coronavirus: Ahmed Patel Welcomes Govt's Decision to Cut Salaries of MPs

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Monday welcomed the government's decision to cut salaries of MPs to fight coronavirus.

He also made some suggestions about cutting down on non-COVID-19 publicity costs to enable the central government to save money.

"As a Member of Parliament, I welcome the government's decision to cut salaries of MPs. In this difficult time, this is the least we can do to help fellow citizens," Patel said on Twitter.

"Apart from cutting salaries of MPs and ministers, the central government can save more than Rs 20,000 crore by scrapping the central vista redevelopment project & cutting down on non-COVID-19 publicity expenses," he also said.

The union cabinet in its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved an ordinance to bring a 30 per cent cut in salaries and pensions of MPs for a year starting April 1.

