Coronavirus Concerns: Sanjay Dutt Requests People to Exercise, Stay Fit

New Delhi [India], Apr 2 (ANI): After making an appeal to people to stay indoors, actor Sanjay Dutt on Thursday shared another video message where he requests people to do workouts from home and stay fit amid the coronavirus crisis.The 60-year-old star took to Twitter to share a video where he urged people to exercise, eat healthily and stay at home."Staying fit is very important especially during this time. So eat well, stay healthy & keep exercising. #QuarantineWorkout #HealthyAtHome #WorkoutAtHome #StayHomeStaySafe," the tweet read.In the shared 57-seconds long video, the 'Panipat' actor was seen walking swiftly and later he turned to run from one end to the other.Apart from urging everyone to stay fit, he also appealed to everybody to adhere to the instructions given by the government.Like many other Bollywood actors, Sanjay Dutt is also staying home as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.The total number of COVID-19 cases in India climbed to 1,965 on Thursday after 131 people tested positive in the last 12 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.So far, at least 50 people have lost their lives due to the virus. (ANI)

