Coronavirus: VCA Suspends All Activities

Nagpur, Mar 16 (PTI) In view of the novel coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra, the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) has suspended its programmes, a senior official said on Monday.

VCA president Anand Jaiswal told PTI all sporting activities, including training camps, have been suspended.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had last Saturday suspended local tournaments due to the virus threat.

There are 37 Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra as on Monday.

