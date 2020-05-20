Couple Kill 2-year Old Daughter, Commit Suicide in Telangana

Warrangal (Telangana), May 20 (PTI) Driven by financial problems, a young coupled allegedly killed their two-year old daughter by throwing her into a well and committed suicide in a village in Mahabubabad district in Telangana on Wednesday, police said.

P Acchi Babu (24) and his wife Krishna Veni (20) ended their lives by hanging themselves in Mannegudem village, Dornakal Circle Inspector K Shyam Sunder said.

Financial problems forced the couple to take the extreme step, he said, citing preliminary investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)