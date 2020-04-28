COVID-19: 43 Discharged in Indore in MP

Indore, Apr 28 (PTI) Forty-three people were on Tuesday discharged after recovery from the coronavirus infection in Indore in Madhya Pradesh, taking the number of such persons in the district to 177.

Indore has been badly hit by the outbreak and is currently leading the state's COVID-19 statistics with 1,372 cases, and 63 deaths from the infection so far.

The 43 were discharged from the COVID-19 ward of Index hospital in the presence of state Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, with health officials stating that another 200 persons could be discharged soon from facilities here if their final report returns negative.

Indore's death rate from the disease, at 4.59 per cent, is higher than the national average.

The district has been under curfew since March 25 when the first case was detected.

