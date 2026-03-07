The 2026 Formula 1 World Championship officially kicks off this weekend at the Albert Park Circuit, marking the start of a highly anticipated new era for the sport. As the season opener returns to Melbourne, fans in India are preparing for an early start to catch the first competitive sessions of the year. With significant regulation changes and the debut of the 11th team, Cadillac, the stakes for Saturday’s qualifying session have never been higher. Where to Watch F1 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel.

When is Australian GP Qualifying in IST?

The qualifying session for the 2026 Australian Grand Prix is scheduled for Saturday, 7 March. For viewers in India, the session will begin at 10:30 AM IST.

Prior to the high-stakes qualifying shootout, the third and final practice session (FP3) will take place at 7:00 AM IST on the same day. These timings reflect the significant time difference between Melbourne and New Delhi, requiring Indian enthusiasts to tune in during the morning hours.

How To Watch 2026 F1 Australian Grand Prix Live Streaming Online in India?

Formula 1 continues its digital-first broadcast strategy in the Indian market. There is currently no traditional linear television broadcast for F1 in India, meaning fans must rely on streaming platforms to catch the action.

FanCode: The sports streaming platform remains the primary rights holder for F1 in India. Fans can purchase a 'Race Pass' for the Australian GP weekend or opt for an annual 'F1 Pass' to cover the entire 24-race calendar.

F1 TV Pro: For those seeking a more technical experience, F1 TV Pro offers live coverage along with access to onboard cameras, team radio, and real-time telemetry. Know All About Arvid Lindblad and His Indian Roots Ahead of His F1 Debut. Grand Prix Fact Event Date (IST) Time (IST) Venue Practice 3 Saturday, 7 March 07:00 AM Albert Park Circuit Qualifying Saturday, 7 March 10:30 AM Albert Park Circuit Grand Prix Sunday, 8 March 09:30 AM Albert Park Circuit Live Stream N/A FanCode / F1 TV Online Only Australian GP Preview The 2026 edition of the Australian Grand Prix is more than just a season opener; it is the debut of the sport's radical new technical regulations. This weekend provides the first true look at the redesigned power units and active aerodynamics that define the 2026 cars. The paddock is also buzzing with the entry of Cadillac, who join the grid as the 11th team. Meanwhile, all eyes remain on Lewis Hamilton as he enters his second season with Ferrari, looking to build on the momentum of his 2025 campaign. Last year's Melbourne winner, Lando Norris, will be aiming to defend his "King of Albert Park" unofficial title against a resurgent Max Verstappen and a competitive Mercedes duo of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli.

