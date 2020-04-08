COVID-19: Australian Cricketers Association Launches Emergency Fund to Support Players

Melbourne [Australia], April 8 (ANI): Amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in Australia, the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) on Wednesday launched an Emergency Assistance Fund to help former and current players, who are waiting for government aid."The impact of the Coronavirus pandemic is affecting many of our past player members, as well as those current players who rely on additional income for a sustainable wage. To help bridge the gap for our members who are waiting on government support to be made available to them, we have launched the ACA Emergency Assistance Fund," the ACA said in a release.Kelly Applebee, the ACA's General Manager, Member Programs and Relations, said that the $250,000 fund would provide interim relief to those members experiencing job loss, increased anxiety, stress and general uncertainty.After first appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the virus has spread to at least 184 countries and regions, according to data compiled by US-based Johns Hopkins University.The data shows more than 1.4 million cases worldwide with the death toll more than 81,100 and nearly 3,00,000 recoveries. (ANI)

