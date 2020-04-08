COVID-19: Delhi Chief Secy Orders Deployment of ACP-rank Officers at Quarantine Centres

New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev on Wednesday ordered the deployment ACP-rank officers at all quarantine centres in the national capital for their strict monitoring.

According to an order, Dev said the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP)-rank officers will be deployed (preferably at night) in a shift to maintain law and order and to ensure that COVID-19 affected people remain inside the centres.

The chief secretary said that chairperson of District DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) in consultation with concerned DCP may make any change in the shift timing if deemed fit.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Wednesday mounted to 669, with 93 fresh cases reported in a day.

