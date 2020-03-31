COVID-19: Dhaba Owners in Murthal Extend Support to Lockdown, Despite Losses

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus has also affected the informal sector, especially the dhabas.Murthal's dhabas, famous for their taste, are telling a similar picture of the lockdown.The Dhaba culture is famous in northern India and there are about 250 to 300 dhabas on the Delhi-Karnal highway, out of which about 40 are big dhabas.All these dhabas built on the Delhi-Karnal highway have been locked since March 21 after a decision in this regard was taken by Murthal Dhaba Association, even before the lockdown started.The ANI team spoke to the owners of dhabas about the situation they are facing amid the lockdown due to coronavirus.The owner of Mannat Dhaba stated, "the decision to close the dhabas was taken by Murthal Dhaba Association as it is impossible to maintain social distancing in this work and the lockdown will continue till April 4.""On a normal day, around a thousand people used to visit dhaba every day. However, despite the loss, we stand and support the government's decision promptly. If life will be there only then the business will also be there," he told ANI.Most of the owners of the dhabas have provided ration and water for the labourers working in their establishments."We are cooperating with the lockdown but there is one thing that I have to say. The labourers should have been sent to their homes 36 hours before the lockdown started as they are facing many issues away from their native places," a cook at one of the dhabas here said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)