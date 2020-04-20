COVID-19: Doctors, Nurses of Safdarjung Hospital Provided Hotel Accommodation

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): All healthcare workers including doctors and nursing staff posted in corona wards, corona intensive care unit (ICU) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) ward of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital have been provided accommodations in hotels here in the national capital."All health care workers (doctors, nursing staff, technicians, MTW, BVG, etc) posted in corona ward, corona ICU and SARI, are to stay in hotel accommodation provided from April 19," said Dr Balvinder Singh, Medical Superintendent of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital.He added that no health care worker is allowed to go home and roam around in public places during the period of stay in the hotel. They have also been advised to maintain social distancing in the hotel.According to Singh, the health care staff will have to sign at the reception, both before going out and after coming back to the hotel on a daily basis. "It is mandatory and for urgent compliance," he said. (ANI)

