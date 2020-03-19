COVID-19 Affect: Leh Restricts Entry of Domestic, International Tourists Till April 30 to Curb Coronavirus Spread

Maitri Bridge in Leh (Photo Credit: Twitter, @airnewsalerts)

Leh (Ladakh), March 18: Leh District Magistrate on Wednesday issued an order to restrict the entry of domestic and international tourists within the territorial jurisdiction of the district by any means till April 30 as a preventive measure against coronavirus outbreak. "We restrict the entry of domestic and international tourists within the territorial jurisdiction of the district by any means (air, road) till April 30 as a preventive measure against coronavirus," said Sachin Kumar Vaishya, Leh District Magistrate in a statement. Earlier in the day, Rigzin Sampheal, Commissioner Secretary of Ladakh said, the district administration of Leh and Kargil will decide on imposing Section 144 of CrPC to limit the crowd." District administration of Leh and Kargil will make a decision on Section 144 of CrPC in order to limit the crowd," he said.

Sampheal said, "A total of 34 sample reports have been received and the result of 70 samples are awaited."A total of 151 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Wednesday. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

