COVID-19: USCIS May Provide 'special Support' for Individuals Affected by 'circumstances Beyond Their Control'

Washington D.C. [US], April 11 (ANI): Amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) on Friday (local time) said that it may provide "special support" for individuals who may be affected by "circumstances beyond their control" on a case-by-case basis."When requested, USCIS may provide special support for individuals who may be affected by circumstances beyond their control. For those in the United States in need of an extension of their non-immigrant stay, USCIS may extend their stay depending on the circumstances. We may also provide special consideration or expedited processing for those who may need it on a case-by-case basis," a spokesperson for the USCIS told ANI.The remarks came on a query if there has been any discussion on extending the validity of H1-B and other visas for Indians stranded in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.USCIS said it has taken steps to help individuals and employers and others address some of the immigration-related challenges they face as a direct result of the COVID-19 national emergency."U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services has taken steps to help individuals, employers and others address some of the immigration-related challenges they face as a direct result of the COVID-19 national emergency. USCIS continues to analyze issues and other possible steps the agency may take to further address some of these challenges and will consider the public's recommendations," the spokesperson said.The number of people who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in New York State has increased to 170,512, the state's Department of Health COVID-19 Tracker revealed on Friday.According to the John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States has exceeded 4,75,000 and 17,925 of them have died. (ANI)

